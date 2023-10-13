Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.70 billion-$37.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.94 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $183.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.74 and its 200-day moving average is $194.90. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $169.22 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 21,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.