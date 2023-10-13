AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

AZZ Trading Up 0.5 %

AZZ stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. AZZ has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.00%.

AZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised AZZ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZZ presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Get Our Latest Report on AZZ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after buying an additional 64,091 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.