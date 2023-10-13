Scholar Rock’s (SRRK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SRRK

Scholar Rock Trading Up 17.7 %

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.