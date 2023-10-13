Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WOLF. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WOLF

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Wolfspeed’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,025,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 62,173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.