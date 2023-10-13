MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at UBS Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.82.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.06. MasTec has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $123.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -432.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 92.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

