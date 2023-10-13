UBS Group Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.42 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

