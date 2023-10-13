Paycom Software’s (PAYC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $399.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $294.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $381.24.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $268.54 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $252.12 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.47.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

