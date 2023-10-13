Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.57.

RVMD opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,766.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,766.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 357,386 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,379.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,381 shares of company stock worth $3,739,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 20.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 4,839,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,824,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $866,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.0% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,352,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,928,000 after purchasing an additional 893,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 30.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

