Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GRRR. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Gorilla Technology Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.80 price target for the company.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

GRRR stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. Gorilla Technology Group has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in Gorilla Technology Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gorilla Technology Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

