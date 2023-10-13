Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.8 %

Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $98,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,698,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,480,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,345,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 937,540 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 796.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,083,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 962,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 555,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 309,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

