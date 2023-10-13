ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Citigroup

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PUMP. Benchmark raised shares of ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of ProPetro from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.37. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,649 shares of company stock worth $1,452,243. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after purchasing an additional 361,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 289,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,513 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

