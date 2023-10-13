Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $11.60 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Ermenegildo Zegna from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

NYSE ZGN opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ermenegildo Zegna has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,247,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,060,000 after buying an additional 1,219,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter valued at $59,749,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,189,000 after purchasing an additional 340,396 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter worth $32,836,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,257,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after acquiring an additional 95,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

(Get Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.