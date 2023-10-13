Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.76.

NYSE LOW opened at $196.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average of $214.73. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

