Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $484.00 to $490.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MLM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $469.64.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $430.26 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $298.32 and a 12 month high of $463.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.18. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

