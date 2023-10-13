MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.82.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $66.49 on Thursday. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 92.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in MasTec by 152.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 75.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

