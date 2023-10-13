Barclays Boosts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $116.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.97.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.47. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

