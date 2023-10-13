Citigroup Raises Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $36.50

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $33.93 to $36.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARMK has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.42.

Get Aramark alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aramark

Aramark Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after acquiring an additional 302,698 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,204,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,237,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.