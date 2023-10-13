Barclays Trims nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Target Price to $67.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.75.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $65,666,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $45,463,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,296.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 647,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 620,155 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 716,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after acquiring an additional 530,984 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.