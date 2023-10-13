The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Director Mark Joseph Nelson Buys 80,000 Shares

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Joseph Nelson bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,578.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Real Good Food Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGF opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. Analysts anticipate that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Featured Stories

