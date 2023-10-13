Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.82.

Sealed Air stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

