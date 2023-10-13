IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 5,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRMD opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $470.11 million, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.99. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. IRadimed had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRMD shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

