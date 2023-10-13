Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) VP Liudmila Kiriaku Sells 3,000 Shares

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) VP Liudmila Kiriaku sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $255,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Freedom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $84.16 on Friday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $102.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 497.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 125,656 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Freedom in the first quarter worth about $1,814,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freedom by 197.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the second quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Freedom by 62.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

