Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.26 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

