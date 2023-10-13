Battery Partners Ix, Llc Sells 88,585 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 88,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,288,911.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,028.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM opened at $13.89 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.15, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after buying an additional 2,096,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

