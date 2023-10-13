Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.47.

IQV stock opened at $197.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

