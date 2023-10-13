Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Director Raymond Debbane Acquires 508,306 Shares of Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Debbane bought 508,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $579,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 849,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,034.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Raymond Debbane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 12th, Raymond Debbane acquired 148,820 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $153,284.60.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.63% and a negative net margin of 32,038.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

