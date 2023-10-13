Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells 10,016 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $666,464.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,752,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,612,481.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, October 4th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $471,833.65.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,540 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $1,170,055.20.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $482,442.40.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $647,246.61.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,988 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $517,542.52.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $1,910,486.48.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $476,580.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,967 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $619,748.06.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,115 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $1,979,157.80.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $520,344.00.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -93.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NET shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.