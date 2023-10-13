NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,409,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $352,665.00.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $75.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,316,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 17,908 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

