Insider Buying: Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Major Shareholder Buys 236,000 Shares of Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,026,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Glatfelter stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Glatfelter Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $357.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,849,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,276 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 2.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,809,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 131,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

