Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $182.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

