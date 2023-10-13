Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Cut to $17.40 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.60 to $17.40 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.68.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bilibili

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,026.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.