Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 123 ($1.51) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Marks Electrical Group from GBX 117 ($1.43) to GBX 123 ($1.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday.

LON:MRK opened at GBX 101 ($1.24) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.13. The company has a market capitalization of £106.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,060.00. Marks Electrical Group has a 52 week low of GBX 58 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In related news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000 ($1,223.99). 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

