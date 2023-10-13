Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 1.0 %
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
