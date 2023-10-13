Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 2.6 %

BLIN opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

