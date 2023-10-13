Windward (LON:WNWD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Windward (LON:WNWD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 115 ($1.41) price objective on the stock.

Windward Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON:WNWD opened at GBX 71.15 ($0.87) on Thursday. Windward has a 52-week low of GBX 33 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 80 ($0.98). The stock has a market cap of £60.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.66.

About Windward

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime expertise to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

