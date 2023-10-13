StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVID. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.15. Avid Technology has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avid Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 136,524 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth $20,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

