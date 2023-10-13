Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 600 ($7.34) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.14) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Friday, July 21st.

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 312.50 ($3.82) on Thursday. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 216.45 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 385 ($4.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 329.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 331.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £437.13 million, a PE ratio of 2,264.29, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Atalaya Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Neil Gregson bought 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £13,410.32 ($16,414.10). Insiders own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

