Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 22 ($0.27) target price on the stock.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Up 9.9 %
HUM opened at GBX 9.45 ($0.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £56.88 million, a PE ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.25). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.05.
About Hummingbird Resources
