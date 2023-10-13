The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on RTN. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.72) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.61) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
