ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) PT Raised to $18.20

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.20 to $18.20 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACMR. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACM Research from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.40 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $19.80 on Thursday. ACM Research has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $20.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.18.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $144.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.32 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 14.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,760.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,760.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $444,557.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,996.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,957 over the last three months. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after buying an additional 458,096 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

