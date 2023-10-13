CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.06%. Analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.