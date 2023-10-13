Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 147 ($1.80) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Centamin Trading Up 3.0 %

LON CEY opened at GBX 85.26 ($1.04) on Thursday. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 77.70 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 127.60 ($1.56). The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of £989.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,656.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.06.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centamin

About Centamin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centamin stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centamin plc ( LON:CEY Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,143 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 6.23% of Centamin at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

