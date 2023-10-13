Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,276,860,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

NYSE:MET opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

