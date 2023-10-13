Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.12 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.92.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

