Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Centene by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,473,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,878 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.