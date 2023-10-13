Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelon by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 5.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 0.5 %

EXC opened at $39.83 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.