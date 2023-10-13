Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after acquiring an additional 682,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $65,437,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hess by 90.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 404,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $156.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.58. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.