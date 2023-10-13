Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $667,450. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.75.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $187.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.82 and a 200-day moving average of $240.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $186.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

