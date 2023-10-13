Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.57 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,344. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.