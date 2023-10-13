Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,835 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,560,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,368,000 after buying an additional 310,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after buying an additional 1,279,892 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,099,000 after buying an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,818,000 after buying an additional 202,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $258.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $177.49 and a twelve month high of $295.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.73 and its 200 day moving average is $262.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

